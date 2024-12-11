Did you know pet treats are one of the fastest-growing categories in convenience stores? As store visits to traditional convenience aisles decline, the demand for pet treats continues to surge, with sales up +18.2% YoY!

At Cosmo’s Snack Shack, we’re leading the charge with our FAB FIVE pet treats that are taking the convenience store industry by storm:

Peanut Butter Bakery Bones – The #1 SKU in convenience, with average turns of 4 units per week , a must-have addition to your grocery set.

– The #1 SKU in convenience, with average turns of , a must-have addition to your grocery set. Slow Roasted Pig Ear – The highest dollar/ACV pet treat in the category, giving your customers more value per purchase.

– The highest dollar/ACV pet treat in the category, giving your customers more value per purchase. Original Snack Sticks – 100% human-grade, soft, palatable, and perfect for dogs of all ages, even those with bad teeth!

– 100% human-grade, soft, palatable, and perfect for dogs of all ages, even those with bad teeth! Crunchy Rabbit Stick – Made from 100% USA-sourced rawhide, these fully digestible treats are great for dogs’ teeth and gums.

– Made from 100% USA-sourced rawhide, these fully digestible treats are great for dogs’ teeth and gums. Real Meat Beef Jerky – No antibiotics, no gluten, no wheat, no corn, and no soy – just pure, clean ingredients with REAL meat at the heart.

Don’t miss out on the incremental impulse sales that are proving to be a key driver in convenience retail.

