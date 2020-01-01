Encore Experience Consumer Engagement Platform

Encore Experience is a cloud-based open applications platform that enables retailers to customize on-screen experiences to drive consumers from the forecourt into the convenience store. Retailers can create their own apps or use Gilbarco-built or third party-developed apps to remotely and securely deploy content and functionality to their Encore dispenser screens. Existing apps can be customized with backgrounds, icons and logos. Apps can include survey, ticker, games, couponing, and even order and purchase at the pump for c-store items. Consumer engagement can be measured to help retailers understand consumer engagement and preferences.