Enmarket Expands Headquarters as Store Count Grows

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Enmarket is looking to expand its headquarters as its store counts continues to grow.

The convenience store retailer is building a new, state-of-the art 22,000-square-foot headquarters at the corner of Chatham Parkway and Ogeechee Road in Savannah, reported WJCL.

The construction site is located right behind one of the retailer's longtime gas stations, which still has the old Enmark branding. The location will be torn down and replaced with a 5,900-square-foot c-store and gas station with a 40-foot-long tunnel car wash.

The new headquarters is to accommodate the company's rapidly growing presence. Last February, Enmarket doubled its presence with the acquisition of 34 E-Z Shop convenience stores in South Carolina and 34 Clydes Markets in southeast Georgia, bringing its store count to 122 locations.

Enmarket President Brett Giesick told Convenience Store News that longer term, those acquisitions will make the company more attractive for recruiting talent, becoming a more cost-efficient organization by leveraging its new size.

"It also forces us to drive more process through our organization to manage our new store count," he explained.

Then, that following September, Enmarket closed on an additional two acquisitions, growing its presence in South Carolina. They included Joker Joe’s Truck Stop of Hardeeville and Handy Dany’s in Ridgeland.

Currently, Enmarket operates 124 c-stores and 14 quick-service restaurants throughout Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.