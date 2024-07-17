Enmarket Spices Up Its Menu

"As a family-owned company, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, Enmarket is proud to serve food by a fellow company that embraces the deep heritage of family and traditional Mexican recipes," said Ryan Krebs, director of food and beverage at Enmarket. "Tres Picosos provides a great menu of high-quality food that our customers demand."

According to the company, Tres Picosos burritos are known for more filling and less tortilla, providing customers with an affordable and more authentic Mexican food option. The company prepares clean food with minimal preservatives and strives to deliver a robust, balanced spicy flavor profile.

"Muchas gracias for the entire Enmarket familia and the customers who love Mexican flavors," said Jane Hartgrove, la jefa of Tres Picosos. "The Southeast just became a little spicier, and we're thrilled to satisfy the to-go customer with mouth-watering, south-of-the-border burritos deliciosos."

An official woman-owned business headquartered in Denver, Tres Picosos — translated as three hotties or spicy peppers — has produced authentic Mexican burritos for the convenience and foodservice channels since 2005. The company offers foil, paper and clear-film wrapped burritos, with burrito ingredients available in bulk for foodservice through its Naughty Chile Taqueria brand.

Founded as Interstate Stations by Robert Demere in 1964, Enmarket employs more than 1,300 people and operates 132 convenience stores, 11 quick-serve restaurants, and one fast casual restaurant in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

In addition to its foodservice and convenience offerings, the company runs more than 25 in-bay car washes under the Marketwash name. In February, the company introduced a new mobile app, which offers customers monthly subscription car washing options at their relevant locations.