EnsembleIQ Recognized for Career Growth Opportunities

CHICAGO — The parent company of Convenience Store News was named one the "Best Companies for Career Growth."

EnsembleIQ was recognized for outstanding career growth opportunities by workplace evaluation firm Comparably.

This prestigious honor is based on ratings voluntarily and anonymously submitted to Comparably by EnsembleIQ employees between May 2022 and May 2023 about how they feel about the company's professional development opportunities in areas including meaningful career advancement, mentorship, challenging work and frequency of valuable feedback from direct managers on how to improve.

"Our employees are the lifeblood of our company. As our most valuable asset, we are committed to investing in their careers. We believe in creating a positive culture that encourages, supports and celebrates our employees. Promoting from within boosts morale, energizes employees and enhances our organizational intelligence — improving our performance," said EnsembleIQ CEO Jennifer Litterick. "We are proud to be recognized by Comparably as a top company for career growth."

Previously, EnsembleIQ was honored by Comparably as a Best Place to Work in Chicago, where the company is headquartered in the United States, and in the Best Leadership Teams category, for driving positive culture change.

Additionally, in Canada, EnsembleIQ is featured in The Career Directory 2023, which tells recent graduates that EnsembleIQ is a great place to start their careers.

Comparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with more than 20 million anonymous employee ratings of 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories — based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, and education — it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding, and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation.

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. It helps retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with its vibrant business-building communities.

In addition to Convenience Store News, EnsembleIQ is parent company to several other publications, including Store Brands, Retail Leader, Consumer Goods Technology, Retail Info Systems, Hospitality Technology, Consumer Goods Technology, Drug Store News, Chain Store Age, The Medical Post and Pharmacy Practice Business.