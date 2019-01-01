Environmental Chemical Solutions Gasoline & Diesel Spill Solution

Environmental Chemical Solutions' new FM product replaces the outdated, unhealthy use of kitty litter absorbent to soak up gasoline and diesel spills at the fuel pump, according to the company. FM is a non-toxic, water-based chemistry that suppresses noxious gasoline vapor upon contact and significantly reduces the potential for fire when properly applied. FM allows operators to maintain generator knowledge to handle and dispose of spills legally as nonhazardous waste, providing considerable savings on disposal costs. FM also removes diesel staining and hydrocarbon residual from fueling islands, ensuring cleanliness and stormwater compliance.