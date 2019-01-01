eProcessing Network & POSDATA Group EMV-Certified POS Terminals

eProcessing Network LLC (ePN) and POSDATA Group Inc. are partnering to offer turnkey contact and contactless devices to small to mid-sized merchant through the reseller community. EMV-certified devices such as the BBPOS WisePad 2 and WisePad 2 Plus, as well as the Castles Technologies MP200L, enable merchants to process EMV, NFC, MSR and PIN debit payments, while connected via USB, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. All devices also support contactless payments such as Google Pay and Apple Pay. Faster processing capabilities through ePN's secure payment gateway equates to improved transaction speed for the merchant. by as much as 50 percent, according to the companies. Under the partnership, POSDATA will offer device application configurations, key injection and deployment services for the three-in-one devices to ePN's resellers.