Essentials Platters From Inline Plastics

Inline Plastics is adding seven rectangular products to its Essentials Platters line. These all-clear, rectangle-shaped platters are made with 10 percent post-consumer content. According to the company, it has eliminated the use of carbon black materials, which eases sorting and processing during recycling. The new platters are made with its proprietary reborn rDPET high performing food-grade, post-consumer recycled content material. Essentials Platters are available with four to seven compartments ranging from 40-ounce to 142-ounce capacities. For retailers, there are options designed for multilevel stacking, as well as reversible merchandising that provides a large, optimal food-viewing window.