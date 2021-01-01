Press enter to search
Ethel's Baking Co. Single-Serve Dessert Bars

The handmade gluten-free bars are available in four varieties.
Ethel's Baking Co. dessert bars are now available in single-serve packages. The gluten-free bars are handmade in small batches using local, sustainably sourced ingredients, including hormone-free butter and cage-free eggs. Each layer of every bar is baked separately to ensure the perfect texture and taste, according to the company. Four varieties are available: Pecan Dandy, Ethel's original bar that is reminiscent of a pecan pie; Cinnamon Crumble, which tastes and smells like an old-fashioned cinnamon roll; Raspberry Crumble, which tastes like a fresh raspberry pastry; and Blondie, featuring the sweet butter and chocolate of a chocolate chip cookie plus a touch of caramel.

