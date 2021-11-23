EVerse Electric Vehicle Charging Management Software

Gilbarco Veeder-Root expanded its e-mobility platform with the North American launch of EVerse, a new software offering that provides convenience stores, fleets and other businesses end-to-end solutions for hosting and managing electric vehicle (EV) charging networks. EVerse provides the tools needed to run an EV charging network, including the ability to set pricing structures with multiple payment methods, and engage with electric vehicle owners. The intuitive software tracks the health of chargers and the overall charging network, and is backed by Gilbarco Veeder-Root's service and support capabilities. EVerse applies self-healing algorithms to address and correct up to 80 percent of charger issues without human intervention, according to the company.