Coffee mate Cold Foam features a proprietary mess-free dispensing tip that tops beverages with a light, fluffy foam that contains 25% less sugar than a leading cold foam creamer. The product is available in three flavors inspired by fan-favorite Coffee mate creamers: Coffee mate Italian Sweet Crème Flavored Cold Foam, Coffee mate French Vanilla Flavored Cold Foam and Coffee mate Nestle Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Flavored Cold Foam, a flavor never seen in a cold foam format. Coffee mate Cold Foam hits shelves at select retailers nationwide in January 2025 for a suggested retail price of $4.68 to $5.49 for a 14-ounce can.