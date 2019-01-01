evoPricePlus Retail Fuel Pricing Solution

evoPricePlus Retail Fuel Pricing SolutionThe cloud-based solution analyzes pricing performance against AI to give fuel analysts a competitive advantage.
New from TLM technologies, evoPricePlus is a complete cloud-based retail fuel pricing solution that proposes prices multiple times a day and analyzes pricing performance against AI to give fuel analysts a competitive advantage. Its interoperable design integrates with existing hardware and software at convenience stores and gas retailers, enabling them to move prices to current point-of-sale systems, pumps and signs at stores in real time.