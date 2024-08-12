Exclusive Offers Boost Brand Loyalty

Feeling deeply recognized by a brand drives loyalty.

Research shows that the top three emotions that drive loyalty are feeling valued, appreciated and respected. SheerID's survey found that when a brand gives an exclusive offer to a group the consumer identifies with — such as 20% off to student members — it evokes these deep emotions of loyalty because members of that group feel recognized and rewarded by the brand.

This feeling was mutual across communities. Three-quarters of military and first responders said they felt honored by receiving an exclusive offer from a brand. Additionally, 75% of healthcare workers, 69% of teachers and 67% of students said they felt grateful to brands that give them that recognition.

Emotional connection fosters enduring loyalty in a tough economy.

Customers who feel an emotional connection with a brand have a 306% higher lifetime value, SheerID found. The survey showed that exclusive offers are an effective way to drive emotional connection: more than two-thirds of teachers (76%), students (73%), healthcare workers (72%), military (71%) and first responders (67%) said they feel more emotionally connected to brands that give them an exclusive offer. That loyalty endures despite the inflationary pull to consider other brands based on price alone, the firm said.

Exclusive offers drive loyalty program membership.

More than 70% of members of all five consumer communities surveyed said they would be likely to join a brand's loyalty program in order to redeem an exclusive offer. That includes a whopping 90% of first responders, 88% of teachers, 86% of military members, 83% of healthcare workers and 73% of students.

As a result of these findings, it is best practice for brands to integrate verification into the loyalty program enrollment process. This enables brands to immediately use the first party data collected to re-engage and create highly personalized loyalty campaigns that further deepen the emotional connection and sustain loyalty over time, according to SheerID.

"The findings of the '2024 Consumer Loyalty Report' are clear: gated, exclusive offers to consumer communities cultivate an emotional connection with brands that builds long-term loyalty," said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO of SheerID. "The SheerID Open Verification Platform makes it easy for a brand to build a gated offer program for hundreds of consumer communities in minutes."

