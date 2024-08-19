ExtraMile Convenience Stores Teams Up With Core-Mark in Two Markets

PLEASANTON, Calif. — ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC and Core-Mark International, a Performance Food Group company, entered into an agreement whereby the latter will serve as the regional supplier for ExtraMile-branded stores in Arizona and Utah starting Sept. 9.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, ExtraMile is a joint venture owned by Chevron and Jacksons Food Stores. The ExtraMile store network is made up of nearly 1,100 franchised convenience stores in California, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.

"We are confident that the Core-Mark team will be an excellent strategic supplier for ExtraMile, and we look forward to working together to achieve our mutual goals of successful growth, efficient operations and exceptional service for these branded stores and customers," said Brian Sardelich, president of ExtraMile.

Core-Mark believes the partnership will complement both companies' dedication to maintaining high standards of quality and reliability.

[Read more: PHOTO GALLERY: ExtraMile Launches Brand Refresh]



