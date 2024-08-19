ExtraMile Convenience Stores Teams Up With Core-Mark in Two Markets
"Core-Mark is excited to establish a successful relationship with ExtraMile, aiming to enhance their service and product offerings in these unique and dynamic markets," said Bill Stein, executive vice president of enterprise growth at Core-Mark. "This collaboration highlights our dedication to providing unmatched value to our clients and we anticipate a positive impact on both our companies."
The partnership comes on the heels of Core-Mark's latest agreement with Vintners Distributors, which will see the supplier operating within the retailer's 132-location footprint in northern and southern California over the next three years. Vintners Distributors is a fuel supplier and operator of Loop Neighborhood Markets.
Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 37 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.
The company was named the 2024 Category Captain for Prepared Food by Convenience Store News due to its expert merchandising solutions and comprehensive product assortment.