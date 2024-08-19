 Skip to main content

ExtraMile Convenience Stores Teams Up With Core-Mark in Two Markets

The distributor will act as the regional supplier for the retailer's stores in Arizona and Utah.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Core-Mark and updated ExtraMile logos

PLEASANTON, Calif. — ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC and Core-Mark International, a Performance Food Group company, entered into an agreement whereby the latter will serve as the regional supplier for ExtraMile-branded stores in Arizona and Utah starting Sept. 9.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, ExtraMile is a joint venture owned by Chevron and Jacksons Food Stores. The ExtraMile store network is made up of nearly 1,100 franchised convenience stores in California, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. 

"We are confident that the Core-Mark team will be an excellent strategic supplier for ExtraMile, and we look forward to working together to achieve our mutual goals of successful growth, efficient operations and exceptional service for these branded stores and customers," said Brian Sardelich, president of ExtraMile.

Core-Mark believes the partnership will complement both companies' dedication to maintaining high standards of quality and reliability.

[Read more: PHOTO GALLERY: ExtraMile Launches Brand Refresh]


 
"Core-Mark is excited to establish a successful relationship with ExtraMile, aiming to enhance their service and product offerings in these unique and dynamic markets," said Bill Stein, executive vice president of enterprise growth at Core-Mark. "This collaboration highlights our dedication to providing unmatched value to our clients and we anticipate a positive impact on both our companies."

The partnership comes on the heels of Core-Mark's latest agreement with Vintners Distributors, which will see the supplier operating within the retailer's 132-location footprint in northern and southern California over the next three years. Vintners Distributors is a fuel supplier and operator of Loop Neighborhood Markets. 

Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 37 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.

The company was named the 2024 Category Captain for Prepared Food by Convenience Store News due to its expert merchandising solutions and comprehensive product assortment.

