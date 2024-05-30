 Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: ExtraMile Launches Brand Refresh

A total of 250 stores throughout the brand's network will get facelifts by the end of 2024.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
ExtraMile new logo

SAN RAMON, Calif. — ExtraMile Convenience Stores (EMCS) launched a program to refresh the exterior of its c-stores with a new, modern look.

The EMCS refresh program began in January, with a goal of reaching 250 site conversions by the end of 2024. When complete, every ExtraMile-branded store will sport the new look. The network currently includes nearly 1,100 locations. 

[Read more: Chevron ExtraMile Debuts Checkout-Free Shopping]

Consumers will see the first updated stores in Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona, Utah and Georgia.

"This image refresh program is an investment in our franchisees and our consumers — doubling down on our commitment to convenient, modern, clean, inviting and shoppable stores," said Brian Sardelich, EMCS president. "We are very excited to continue our legacy in the c-store space with more current designs, modern looks, vibrant colors and taking our brand to the next level."

  • ExtraMile Convenience Store new look
  • The new look entry at ExtraMile
  • The new interior look at ExtraMile
  • A view of a refreshed ExtraMile store from the forecourt

Notable changes include a new logo and signage, with entryways adorned in dark gray paint to contrast against the ExtraMile logo. Exteriors will be off-white with darker trim and wood accents. Even the EMCS mascot, ExtraMan, will debut an updated look, turning in his costume for a new cape and cowl.

The branding update is in line with the company's other modernization projects. Earlier this year, EMCS launched a pilot program with Samsung Electronics America to enhance customer engagement with dynamic merchandising, social media content and the use of digital humans. This included the installation of 4K UHD Samsung Smart Signage Displays at select stores; the incorporation of Samsung's MagicINFO Content Management Solution to manage and distribute a dynamic mix of social media content and offers; and the utilization of FastSensor software to analyze foot traffic patterns.

[Read more: Chevron Stations Inc. Finds Success With Neurodiverse Hiring Program]

Headquartered in San Ramon, ExtraMile Convenience Stores is a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Jacksons Food Stores.

