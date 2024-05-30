PHOTO GALLERY: ExtraMile Launches Brand Refresh
Notable changes include a new logo and signage, with entryways adorned in dark gray paint to contrast against the ExtraMile logo. Exteriors will be off-white with darker trim and wood accents. Even the EMCS mascot, ExtraMan, will debut an updated look, turning in his costume for a new cape and cowl.
The branding update is in line with the company's other modernization projects. Earlier this year, EMCS launched a pilot program with Samsung Electronics America to enhance customer engagement with dynamic merchandising, social media content and the use of digital humans. This included the installation of 4K UHD Samsung Smart Signage Displays at select stores; the incorporation of Samsung's MagicINFO Content Management Solution to manage and distribute a dynamic mix of social media content and offers; and the utilization of FastSensor software to analyze foot traffic patterns.
Headquartered in San Ramon, ExtraMile Convenience Stores is a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Jacksons Food Stores.