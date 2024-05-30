PHOTO GALLERY: ExtraMile Launches Brand Refresh

SAN RAMON, Calif. — ExtraMile Convenience Stores (EMCS) launched a program to refresh the exterior of its c-stores with a new, modern look.

The EMCS refresh program began in January, with a goal of reaching 250 site conversions by the end of 2024. When complete, every ExtraMile-branded store will sport the new look. The network currently includes nearly 1,100 locations.

Consumers will see the first updated stores in Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona, Utah and Georgia.

"This image refresh program is an investment in our franchisees and our consumers — doubling down on our commitment to convenient, modern, clean, inviting and shoppable stores," said Brian Sardelich, EMCS president. "We are very excited to continue our legacy in the c-store space with more current designs, modern looks, vibrant colors and taking our brand to the next level."