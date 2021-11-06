Exxon Mobil Rewards+ Program Reaches $100M Milestone in Member Savings

SPRING, Texas — Three years after its launch, members of the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty program are racking up the savings.

According to ExxonMobil, loyalty members have saved more than $100 million through incentives and rewards. Customers can save from fueling up, in-store purchases and car washes at Exxon and Mobil stations.

Through the program, Exxon Mobil Rewards+ members:

Earn 3 cents per gallon in points for every gallon of Synergy gas bought;

Earn 2 cents per gallon in points for every $1 spent on convenience store items and car washes;

Boost points with special emails and online offers;

Earn two times the points and exclusive offers with Premium status by filling up with Synergy Supreme+ premium gas;

Earn Frequent Filler bonus points when they purchase more than 100 gallons a month; and

Redeem points for savings on gas and convenience store items.

Additionally, the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app and loyalty program allows for a contactless payment experience. Drivers can use the app to pay for gas from their driver's seat while automatically earning points for savings.

The Exxon Mobil Rewards+ all-in-one app debuted in November 2019.

"Providing consumers with the best brand experience through our loyalty program is the reason we can reach milestones such as this," said Eric Carmichael, Americas retail fuels sales and marketing manager. "Since the inception of our program, we've listened to our members to meet their evolving needs and create a seamless consumer experience. We look forward to helping our members save millions more in the years to come."