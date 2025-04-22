 Skip to main content

ExxonMobil Joins Walmart+ Week Promotions

Members can enjoy 50 cents off per gallon while gaining entries to win a 50-cent new truck.
Angela Hanson
ExxonMobil & Walmart+ giveaway

SPRING, Texas & BENTONVILLE, Ark. — ExxonMobil is giving Walmart+ members the opportunity to save and the chance to win a virtually free new car. 

During Walmart+ Week from April 28 through May 4, members get 50 cents off each gallon of fuel they purchase at any of the nearly 12,000 participating Exxon and Mobil gas stations across the United States. Additionally, one lucky Walmart+ member who fills up between April 28 and May 31 will get a chance to buy a new truck for just 50 cents.

Walmart+ members who fuel up during the relevant time period need to upload their gas station receipts to https://50sweeps.exxon.com by May 31 to enter.

Even after the discounted fuel period concludes on May 4, Walmart+ members can continue to fill up to increase their chances of winning the 50-cent truck while enjoying the always-on 10-cents-per-gallon discount Walmart+ member savings, according to the companies.

Walmart+ Week is just one part of the retailer's big plans for 2025. Walmart Inc. announced that it is poised to open or remodel more than 45 fuel stations across the United States this year, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

With the new openings, Walmart will have more than 450 gas and c-store locations across 34 states. These Walmart fuel and convenience locations offer low prices on snacks and beverages, and Walmart+ members save up to 10 cents per gallon with their membership. 

"We're continuing to invest in our nationwide, physical store footprint. By adding dozens of fuel and convenience stations this year, we are bringing even more value to our customers," said Dave DeSerio, vice president of fuel and convenience, Walmart U.S. "Customers shop Walmart for our everyday low prices and convenience offerings, and fuel stations are another example of us responding to our customer and member needs."

Spring-based ExxonMobil is one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies.

