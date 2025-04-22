ExxonMobil Joins Walmart+ Week Promotions

Even after the discounted fuel period concludes on May 4, Walmart+ members can continue to fill up to increase their chances of winning the 50-cent truck while enjoying the always-on 10-cents-per-gallon discount Walmart+ member savings, according to the companies.

Walmart+ Week is just one part of the retailer's big plans for 2025. Walmart Inc. announced that it is poised to open or remodel more than 45 fuel stations across the United States this year, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

With the new openings, Walmart will have more than 450 gas and c-store locations across 34 states. These Walmart fuel and convenience locations offer low prices on snacks and beverages, and Walmart+ members save up to 10 cents per gallon with their membership.

"We're continuing to invest in our nationwide, physical store footprint. By adding dozens of fuel and convenience stations this year, we are bringing even more value to our customers," said Dave DeSerio, vice president of fuel and convenience, Walmart U.S. "Customers shop Walmart for our everyday low prices and convenience offerings, and fuel stations are another example of us responding to our customer and member needs."

Spring-based ExxonMobil is one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies.