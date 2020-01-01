Oxy-Gen Powered introduces Fab 30 urinal screens for men’s restrooms that are infused with high-quality fragrance and Neutra-Lox, a proprietary malodor eliminator. The screens are designed to eliminate, rather than mask, foul odors to keep urinals smelling fresh for 30 days. Fab 30's flexible mesh design allows it to fit any urinal and keeps drains clean by trapping debris. The screens have curved ribs with added height at three endpoints and optimum space between the ribs to help eliminate urine splash-back. The product is available in 10 fragrances.