Fairlife On-the-Go Milk

Beginning in January 2022, fairlife LLC is rolling out 14-ounce, on-the-go bottles of its lactose-free ultra-filtered milk. Varieties available in the new package size include Chocolate, Strawberry, Whole White, Cookies N' Creme, and 2 Percent Reduced Fat. Fairlife milk is made without artificial growth hormones and contains no lactose. The brand's products are made using a patented cold-filtration process that removes some natural sugars while concentrating the protein and calcium naturally found in real cows’ milk.