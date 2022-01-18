The newest addition to the Fanta brand is a popular international flavor that will arrive in the United States in February 2022. Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar contains no caffeine or sugar, has no calories, and is made with 100 percent natural flavors. The sweet, pink dragon fruit flavor goes great with snacks, according to The Coca-Cola Co. Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar will be available in 20-ounce bottles, two-liter bottles, and 12-packs of 12-ounce bottles.