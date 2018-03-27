Press enter to search
FDA Begins Information Gathering Around Regulation of Premium Cigars

03/27/2018
The FDA issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking for premium cigars.
The FDA issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking for premium cigars.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to seek public input on tobacco regulation matters, this time turning to premium cigars.

The agency's latest advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPRM) is looking for comments, data, research results, or other information that may inform its regulatory action for premium cigars. Topics include:

  • The definition of premium cigars
  • Use patterns of premium cigars
  • Public health considerations associated with premium cigars

The public comment period is open through June 25.

To read the ANPRM in the Federal Register, click here.

This is the third ANPRM the FDA has issued in this month. First, the agency issued a call for public comments on lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes. It followed that move with an ANPRM focused on the role of flavors — including menthol — in tobacco products, as CSNews Online previously reported.

