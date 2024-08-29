FDA Finalizes Minimum Age Requirements for Tobacco Sales

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a rule which raises the minimum age for certain restrictions on tobacco product sales, in line with legislation signed in December 2019 that immediately raised the federal minimum age of sale in the United States from 18 to 21 years of age.

Beginning Sept. 30, retailers must verify with photo identification the age of anyone under the age of 30 who is trying to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. Previously, this requirement applied to anyone under the age of 27.

Additionally, retailers may not sell tobacco products via vending machine in facilities where individuals under 21 are present or permitted to enter at any time. Previously, this prohibition applied to facilities where individuals under 18 were present or permitted to enter at any time. These and other changes made by the final rule aim to maximize the public health impact of the original legislation.