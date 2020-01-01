Ferrara Halloween 2020 Treats

Ferrara Candy Co. is introducing new innovations across its cookie and candy portfolios for Halloween 2020. New treats include Brach's Mellowcreme Caramel Apples, Brach's Skulls & Bones, Brach's Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, Brach's Sour Haunted Tropics Candy Corn, and Mother’s Halloween Circus Animal Cookies. Along with these new items, Ferrara is launching its first-ever augmented reality (AR) experience featuring the iconic Ghostbusters franchise. In the "Haunted Candy Hunt" AR game, players can use their phones to troll around their living rooms, kitchens and backyards in search of the famed 1980s ghost Slimer, as well as a new character created exclusively for the game, Sweeter the Ferrara Candy Ghost. Users can capture the ghosts virtually for the chance to win fun prizes each week.