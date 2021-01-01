Ferrero Limited-Edition Easter Treats

To help consumers celebrate the holidays in exciting new ways, Ferrero is unveiling limited-edition Easter products across many of its brands, including Kinder, Kinder Joy, Nutella, Tic Tac, Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Ferrero Rocher and Fannie May. The new treats include: the iconic Kinder Joy Egg in four-packs and six-packs; Kinder Mini Hollow Easter Figures; Kinder Chocolate Happy Plush Easter Gift Box; Nutella &GO! in Easter-themed portable packs; Tic Tac in mint, passion fruit and green apple flavors; the Crunch Bunny; Butterfinger and Crunch NestEggs; and assorted Chocolate Minis from Butterfinger, Crunch and Baby Ruth with festive spring wrappers. Ferrero is also releasing the Ferrero Rocher Bunny Gift Box; Ferrero Rocher Egg Gift Box; Ferrero Eggs in caramel, hazelnut and cocoa flavors; and the Fannie May Milk Chocolate Bunny.