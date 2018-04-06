Final Thoughts From a Foodservice Innovator

Maurice Minno, one of the “pathfinder innovators” of convenience foodservice, is retiring after a 40-year career that spanned some of the most prestigious companies in retailing, consulting and hospitality.

A longtime member of Convenience Store News’ How To Crew and Foodservice Advisory Council, as well as a frequent column contributor for the past 17 years, Maurice worked his magic at such companies as Marriott, Wawa, Circle K, Starbucks, BP/ampm, Accenture and Maverik (where he served on the board of directors for 16 years).

As Maurice embarks on an exciting “next stage” journey for himself, which will include travels both in the United States and internationally, I asked him to reflect on what lessons he would pass on to others who want to improve their foodservice business.

“First, think, act and be a restaurant. Operate your business as a restaurant and not a c-store,” said Maurice, who also listed seven additional recommendations: