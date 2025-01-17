Reflecting on 2024 Predictions & What's Next for 2025

As we start 2025, I thought I'd reflect on the predictions I made here a year ago and look ahead to trends shaping the convenience store industry. While 2024 certainly brought surprises, many of last year's forecasts proved accurate, though not without some unexpected nuances:

First, my prediction regarding the rise of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in c-stores was spot-on as EV charging stations have indeed expanded in the industry. In 2025, with a new administration that's adverse to subsidizing sales of electric vehicles, c-stores might have to rethink their investment in EV chargers, at least in the short term. Nevertheless, for EV charging to work profitably for c-stores, retailers will need to create a destination experience for EV drivers, including enhanced seating areas, robust food and beverage offerings, and digital convenience options.

As predicted, artificial intelligence (AI) had a profound impact in 2024, particularly in inventory management and food prep automation. For 2025, I believe the major tech focus of retailers will be cybersecurity. C-store operators must double down on robust security protocols to protect customer data, while continuing to adopt AI solutions to streamline operations. Expect further integration of AI-driven loyalty programs and tailored promotions this year.