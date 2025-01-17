Reflecting on 2024 Predictions & What's Next for 2025
[Read more: What Can the Convenience Channel Expect in 2025?]
The big no-brainer was predicting the continued growth of foodservice sales in the channel. Best-in-class foodservice operators, such as those honored in Convenience Store News' annual Foodservice Innovators Awards program, are redefining what convenience store dining can be. This year, we're likely to see even more premium, healthy and culturally diverse menu items. As consumers grow savvier about their health choices, offering globally inspired fare and functional beverages will help differentiate c-stores from competitors.
My concerns about menthol and flavored tobacco bans played out largely as expected. While the federal delay softened the initial blow, several states acted independently. In 2025, expect more localized restrictions and a continued push by c-stores to diversify their nicotine offerings with noncombustible products.
Unfortunately, my concerns over retail theft not only materialized, but also intensified. Inventory shrink has increased four- or five-fold over the past few years. In certain areas, stores are being closed because of it. If the trend persists, 2025 could be the year that we see a major industrywide focus on enhanced security technology — from more cameras to AI-driven theft detection — to safeguard profitability.