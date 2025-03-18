Navigating Uncertainty

[Read more: Retailer Groups Urge Tariff Negotiations as Administration Signals Possible Updates]

Unemployment and consumer spending also will be key indicators to watch. The administration's focus on deregulation and tax relief for businesses could drive job growth, increasing disposable income. More employed consumers with extra money in their pockets typically translate to stronger in-store sales. But if inflation outpaces wage growth, the net effect could be negative, leaving customers with less purchasing power for discretionary items such as snacks, prepared foods and tobacco products.

Another area of concern is trade policy. The administration's tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China have sent shockwaves through the business community. Tariffs signal a shift away from traditional free trade principles toward what the administration calls "fair trade." For convenience retailers, this raises concerns about potential price hikes on imported goods, including key items like aluminum cans for beverages, food products and even the electronics and technology they utilize. Once enacted, these tariffs could drive up costs for retailers and consumers alike.

Looking ahead, convenience store retailers should focus on adaptability. Competitive fuel pricing, cost-control strategies and an emphasis on high-margin categories such as foodservice will be crucial to maintaining profitability.

Additionally, keeping a close eye on evolving labor policies — such as potential changes to minimum wage laws and healthcare requirements — will be vital to managing operational costs.