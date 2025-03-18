 Skip to main content
Viewpoint
Blog Icon Image

Navigating Uncertainty

What Trump 2.0 means for the convenience store industry.
Don Longo
The U.S. White House

As the Trump Administration shapes its economic policies, convenience store retailers are watching closely. In an industry driven by fuel prices, consumer spending and employment trends, even small economic shifts can have a major impact on the bottom line.

One of the biggest areas of concern is inflation. With wage growth and tax cuts potentially spurring consumer demand, the cost of goods could rise. For retailers, this means higher wholesale prices on everything from packaged goods to foodservice ingredients. Keeping margins intact while maintaining competitive pricing will be a challenge.

Fuel prices, always a critical factor for convenience stores, are another wild card. The Trump Administration has signaled support for increased domestic oil production and fewer regulatory constraints on drilling and pipeline construction. In theory, this could help stabilize crude oil prices and keep gasoline costs in check. However, geopolitical uncertainty and OPEC's influence on supply could still drive volatility at the pump. Lower gas prices would be a boon for c-stores, encouraging more fuel sales, more driving and more in-store purchases. If prices spike, though, retailers should brace for reduced discretionary spending.

[Read more: Retailer Groups Urge Tariff Negotiations as Administration Signals Possible Updates]

Unemployment and consumer spending also will be key indicators to watch. The administration's focus on deregulation and tax relief for businesses could drive job growth, increasing disposable income. More employed consumers with extra money in their pockets typically translate to stronger in-store sales. But if inflation outpaces wage growth, the net effect could be negative, leaving customers with less purchasing power for discretionary items such as snacks, prepared foods and tobacco products.

Another area of concern is trade policy. The administration's tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China have sent shockwaves through the business community. Tariffs signal a shift away from traditional free trade principles toward what the administration calls "fair trade." For convenience retailers, this raises concerns about potential price hikes on imported goods, including key items like aluminum cans for beverages, food products and even the electronics and technology they utilize. Once enacted, these tariffs could drive up costs for retailers and consumers alike.

Looking ahead, convenience store retailers should focus on adaptability. Competitive fuel pricing, cost-control strategies and an emphasis on high-margin categories such as foodservice will be crucial to maintaining profitability.

Additionally, keeping a close eye on evolving labor policies — such as potential changes to minimum wage laws and healthcare requirements — will be vital to managing operational costs.

Blog Author

Don Longo

Don Longo is Editorial Director Emeritus of Convenience Store News. He joined the brand in 2005. With the highest recognition of any c-store industry media journalist, Don has given presentations to business groups throughout the U.S., Europe and South America, appeared as a guest on Fox Business News and National Public Radio, and is a highly sought source for major consumer and business news. Read More

