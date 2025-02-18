Firing Up Your Foodservice Culture

We all like to talk about having a "great culture," and some even claim to be "food-forward." But let's pause for a moment and ask: Who defines and drives that culture? Is it understood and embraced at the store level, where it matters most? Do employees feel invested in the mission, or is it merely a corporate ideal that doesn't resonate on the front lines? More importantly, do customers — especially the younger generations — perceive it the way you intend?

Millennials, Gen Zers and the youngest generation, Alpha, now make up more than half of the population in the United States, according to the most recent U.S. Census. These young employees and customers have unique expectations for workplace culture and food innovation. Are your elevated food efforts aligned with their tastes for adventure, new flavors and authenticity? Or are they lost in translation, overshadowed by operational challenges and outdated approaches?

Building a sustainable foodservice culture requires a strong brand identity, clear incentives, competitive pay structures, and a strategic vision that actively involves employees and customers. It needs to move fast enough to cater to adventurous foodies, while keeping the base satisfied. It's a delicate balancing act, but one that can lead to long-term success.

That's why I strongly encourage all food-focused convenience store retailers to attend Convenience Store News' 10th annual Convenience Foodservice Exchange event, taking place May 8-9 in Denver. This year's theme, "Firing Up a Foodservice Culture," will include educational sessions and speakers from some of the most successful retailers in the industry. Whether you already have a food-first identity or are building one, this event is designed to help you take your foodservice culture to the next level.

Now is the time to ask yourself: How does your culture impact the lives of your employees and customers, particularly when it comes to food? Let's come together in Denver to find the answers — and shape the future of foodservice in convenience retail.