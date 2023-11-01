Fire Department Coffee Nitro Cold Brew

Veteran-owned Fire Department Coffee enters the ready-to-drink category with the release of Nitro Cold Brew. The line is anchored by Nitro Irish Coffee, a nonalcoholic canned cold brew infused with real whiskey and cream. To achieve the unique flavor, coffee beans were infused with whiskey before the alcohol was roasted out, leaving behind only the spirit's aroma and natural taste, according to the company. Nitro Irish Coffee is now available alongside three additional varieties: Nitro-Charged Latte, Nitro-Charged Shellback Espresso, and Nitro Vanilla Bean Bourbon. All come in 7-ounce single-serve cans.