First 7-Eleven in Laos Rings Up Customers

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. added to its country count with the opening of its first convenience store in Laos.

CP ALL Laos, a master franchisee of 7-Eleven International LLC — a joint-venture of 7-Eleven Inc. and Seven-Eleven Japan — opened a store on Souphanouvong Avenue in Vientiane on Sept. 7. Laos is the 20th country in which 7-Eleven owns or operates convenience stores.

The Vientiane location features 7-Eleven's signature retail environment and serves a variety of internationally popular products and beverages, including bean-to-cup coffee, Slurpee drinks and Big Gulp drinks. Hungry customers can also enjoy hamburgers, toasted sandwiches and freshly baked bread. The master franchisee is looking into opportunities to offer Laotian meals in the future.

CP ALL Laos stated it is excited to serve the community of Vientiane, which is the capital and largest city in Laos, as it experiences significant economic growth and surge in tourism following the opening of the Laos-China Railway high-speed train.

"With its thriving economy and growing population, Laos offers an excellent environment for 7‑Eleven's first retail venture in the region," said 7-Eleven International co-CEOs Shin Abe and Ken Wakabayashi. "Our entrance into the country brings Laotian customers a one-stop-shop solution with quality fresh food and convenience needs, via a store format not currently prevalent in the market. The store opening in Laos marks the 20th country and region for 7-Eleven. We are excited to continue to provide citizens and tourists alike with world-class convenience."

7-Eleven announced plans to expand into Laos in August 2020, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

CP ALL Laos Co. Lt. is a subsidiary of CP All Public Company Ltd., which operates more than 14,000 7-Eleven stores in Thailand and Cambodia, and is one of the largest 7-Eleven licensees. CP ALL Laos plans to expand stores throughout the country, starting with the Vientiane metropolitan area.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada, while 7‑Eleven International LLC master franchises and/or licenses more than 46,000 stores in 16 countries and regions.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.