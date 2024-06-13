Wawa Earns Recognition for Customer Loyalty

The winners were announced June 6 during Loyalty360's Loyalty Expo held in Orlando, Fla. The 360 Degree Awards recognize brands and suppliers with the best overall weighted average finishes across multiple categories and the suppliers that had multiple clients compete in the finalist presentations.

"The 2024 Loyalty360 Award finalists have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to loyalty by excelling in one or more of the crucial aspects highlighted in this year's categories," said Loyalty360 CEO Mark Johnson. "Their dedication is evident through their internal commitment, as well as the qualitative and quantitative metrics that support their efforts. These award winners are at the forefront of advancing customer loyalty and elevating the overall customer experience."

Wawa is also a client of fellow winner Bounteous x Accolite, which offers digital innovation services spanning strategy, analytics, digital engineering, cloud, data and artificial intelligence, experience design and marketing. The company was recognized as "Best in Class for Strategy" by the Association for Customer Loyalty at the Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards

[Read more: Wawa Starts Construction on First Indiana C-store]

Other c-store channel winners included Parkland in the Brand-to-Brand Partnerships Category (Silver award) as well as both Circle K (Bronze Award) and Shell Canada (Honorable Mention) in the Offer Incentive and Reward Design category.

"This year's finalists encompass various industries and have presented a diverse array of loyalty and customer experience strategies, programs, and initiatives in their submissions and presentations. The immense interest and diversity showcased in the awards highlight brands' growing dedication and focus on customer loyalty," said Carly Stemmer Ivory, vice president at Loyalty360. "Marketers understand there is no singular approach or solution that can determine success. Marketers' unique insights and stories are what makes their participation in the Loyalty360 Awards great, and we look forward to their journeys and continued success."

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 1,050 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida.