C-store Retailers Stand Out for Customer Service in New Rankings

NATIONAL REPORT — Three fan-favorite convenience store chains all made it to the top 20 on Forbes’s inaugural 2024 Best Brands for Customer Service List: Buc-ees (No. 12), Kwik Trip Inc. (No. 13) and QuikTrip Corp. (No. 17)

The list was compiled in conjunction with mission-based data and consumer insights provider HundredX and took a holistic view of service, examining a brand's people, technology and processes from the eyes of the customer. While service-related dimensions varied by industry, Forbes and HundredX compiled their rankings via feedback provided by consumers within the following categories:

People interacted with when purchasing or receiving a good or service;

Speed of providing the good or service;

Services associated with provided the good or service; and

Resolution of problems.

Overall, more than 4 million pieces of consumer feedback were collected on more than 3,000 businesses during the past year.

The 300 companies recognized on the Forbes list were selected based on the service they provide, with a clear connection to the likelihood customers will spend with the brand again.

HundredX gathers large volumes of data by partnering with charitable organizations to encourage feedback in return for funding. To date, HundredX has provided more than nearly $20 million to various causes and supported more than 1,000 organizations while also providing businesses with authentic feedback and perspectives of everyday consumers.

Wawa Inc. also made the list at No. 95, with all four c-store companies previously recognized by Forbes on other lists of accomplishments. Wawa and QuikTrip both made the 2023 list of America's Largest Private Companies, while Buc-ee’s was acknowledged as a Best Brand for Social Impact and Kwik Trip as one of America's Best Employers by State.

Founded in 1982, Lake Jackson, Texas-based Buc-ee's operates stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip operates more than 840 convenience stores in the Midwest. Its stores are known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and as Kwik Star in Iowa and South Dakota.

Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip began business in 1958 and currently operates in 11 states and 14 markets, employing approximately 20,000 people nationwide.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.