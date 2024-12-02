Five Private Label Trends Spotted at PLMA's 2024 Expo

NEW YORK — Spicy condiments, protein-rich foods and supplies that simplify cleanup were among some of the trends spotted at the annual Private Label Manufacturers Association's (PLMA) Private Label Trade Show, held Nov. 17-19 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago.

The sold-out show's theme centered around "The Store Brands Phenomenon 2024 — Empowering the Retail Industry" and featured 1,821 exhibitors from 60 countries, including 700 first-time exhibitors. In all, some 14,000 retailers, visitors, exhibitors and others from the store brand and retailing industries attended.

The expo floor featured a record 54 country and regional pavilions from North and South America, Europe and Asia to help buyers to source new and innovative products for today's global consumer.