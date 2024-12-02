Five Private Label Trends Spotted at PLMA's 2024 Expo
Snacks packed with protein and premium dog treats were on display.
The top five product trends spotted on the show floor included:
- Hot honey — The spicy condiment that is being used as a dip, and it is also being drizzled on pizza and more. Products found on the show floor were hot honey, hot honey corn, hot honey hummus and hot honey dip.
- Pumped with protein — Snack foods with lower net carbs and higher protein appeal to those taking GLP-1 medicine or who are looking for a better-for-you snack. Products spotted at the expo were pea-protein based cheddar crackers with 10 grams of protein per serving, brown rice and spirulina spaghetti with 9 grams of protein, and high-protein bread.
- Tempting truffles — The aroma and flavor of truffles can be found in an increasing number of packaged goods. The annual expo showcased truffle hot sauce, truffle honey and soy sauce with four truffles.
- Kitchen supplies that make clean-up easier — Consumers are seeking supplies that simplify their cooking routines. Products found on the show floor included pre-cut parchment paper and aluminum sheets, roasting bags, air fryer liners and slow cooker bags.
- Premium pet treats — Pet treats made with one single ingredient or limited clean ingredients are available to reward consumers' furry friends. Among the products showcased included turmeric cheese chews, freeze-dried lamb bites and meatball-style dog treats.
"The annual Private Label Trade Show provided an unparalleled opportunity to discover the best and most innovative private label products from around the world, including food, beverages, wine and spirits, health and beauty care, general merchandise and much more," said PLMA President Peggy Davies.
The Private Label Manufacturers Association is a nonprofit trade organization founded in 1979 to promote the store brands industry. With executive offices in New York and International Council offices in Amsterdam, the association represents more than 4,500 member companies worldwide.