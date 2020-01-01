Folios Cheese Wraps are lightly baked sheets of cheese that can be stuffed rolled, melted, crisped and baked. Available in Jarlsberg, Parmesan and Cheddar varieties, they are made of 100 percent natural cheese without starch, fillers or added sugar. They are naturally free of lactose and gluten. Folios Cheese Wraps are particularly popular with those on keto or low-carb diets, or with those looking for an alternative to the usual culinary wraps, according to the maker.