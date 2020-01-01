Press enter to search
FoodSignPros AirShield

Continuously blown air protects food from airborne contaminants.
FoodSignPros' AirShield

Retailers can protect their buffets, food bars, roller grills and all other display food with FoodSignPros' patent-pending AirShield. The AirShield delivers continuously blown air that prevents airborne contaminants from passing through the otherwise unprotected sides of sneeze guards. It can be retrofitted onto any preexisting food shield or sneeze guard. Customers can easily reach through the "shield" of blown air to access the food within.

