Press enter to search
Close search

FoodSignPros RollerCase

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

FoodSignPros RollerCase

The patent-pending solution turns a roller grill into a warmer case.
The RollerCase

New from FoodSignPros, the patent-pending RollerCase converts a retailer's roller grill into a warmer case — for a fraction of the cost of a traditional warmer case — by using the heating elements native to all roller grills. Easy to install, the RollerCase secures to the roller grill without any complicated installation requirements. An optional two-shelf model allows retailers to double their roller grill's display area. In addition, shelves can be removed to transform the RollerCase into a fully enclosed food shield.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Happy Lane CBD Product Line

Happy Lane CBD Product Line
Logo for HUZZAH Probiotic Seltzer

HUZZAH Probiotic Seltzer
LX610 Color Label Printer/Cutter

LX610 Color Label Printer/Cutter