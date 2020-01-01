FoodSignPros RollerCase

New from FoodSignPros, the patent-pending RollerCase converts a retailer's roller grill into a warmer case — for a fraction of the cost of a traditional warmer case — by using the heating elements native to all roller grills. Easy to install, the RollerCase secures to the roller grill without any complicated installation requirements. An optional two-shelf model allows retailers to double their roller grill's display area. In addition, shelves can be removed to transform the RollerCase into a fully enclosed food shield.