Forest Coffee Trading Co. and Evo Hemp team up to offer a cold brew coffee with a functional twist. The Forest Coffee Trading Co. CBD Cold Brew uses coffee beans sourced from a micro-lot producer in Northern Thailand, which are then combined with 15 milligrams of Native American-grown Evo Hemp CBD extract. The cold brew, packaged in 12-ounce bottles, expresses beautiful nuances of cocoa and dark berry, according to the maker. Cases of 12 bottles are available for purchase. This product is part of Evo Hemp's recently announced brand partnership initiative. Each collaborative product in the initiative includes Evo Hemp CBD produced by the Native Americans of the Pine Ridge Reservation, and utilizes Evo Hemp Lab's proprietary technology for producing water-soluble, full-spectrum hemp extracts in a liquid and powder form.