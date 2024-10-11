Former Couche-Tard CEO Elected 2025 NACS Chairman
As NACS chairman, Hannasch's term began following the conclusion of this year's NACS Show. In this position, he will lead the NACS Executive Committee, which provides strategic direction and financial oversight to the association.
The other Executive Committee members are:
- Vice Chairman & Treasurer: Annie Gauthier, chief operating officer/co-CEO, St. Romain Oil Co. LLC
- Vice Chairman, At Large: Varish Goyal, CEO, Loop Neighborhood Markets
- Vice Chairman, Legislative: Lonnie McQuirter, director of operations, 36 Lyn Refuel Station
- Vice Chairman, Research and Technology: Charles McIlvaine, chairman & CEO, Coen Markets Inc.
- Vice Chairman, At Large: Tony Miller, president, retail, Delek US
- Vice Chairman, Retail Engagement: Chris Bambury, president, Bambury Inc.
- Vice Chairman, At Large: Missy Matthews, owner, Childers Oil Co.
Also serving on the Executive Committee are 2023-2024 NACS Chairman Victor Paterno, president and CEO of Philippine Seven Corp. — who continues to serve as chair of the NACS International Board — and 2022-2023 NACS Chairman Don Rhoads, president and CEO of The Convenience Group LLC.
During an Oct. 7 meeting, NACS also named new retail members to the board of directors:
- Lisa Blalock, vice president, convenience, Americas, bp North America Inc.
- Mark Jordan, CEO, Refuel Operating Co.
- Travis Sheetz, president and CEO, Sheetz Inc.
- Doug Yawberry, president, Weigel’s Stores Inc.
- Scott Zietlow, CEO and chairman, Kwik Trip Inc.
Additionally, during this year's annual gathering, the NACS Supplier Board named new leadership and members. Vito Maurici, senior vice president of sales at McLane Co. Inc., was named the 2024-2025 chairman of the NACS Supplier Board, and Bryan Morrow, vice president of brand sales at Chobani & La Colombe, was named chair-elect and as a supplier representative on the NACS board of directors.
New Supplier Board vice chairmen are:
- Kevin LeMoyne, senior vice president, customer leadership, The Coca-Cola Co.
- Mike Gilroy, vice president, trade development and sponsorship, Mars Wrigley
- Jim Hughes, sales director, malt and RTD/spirits, Gallo
New Supplier Board members are:
- Jordan Nicgorski, vice president, U.S. strategic key accounts, Juul Labs Inc.
- Ryan Calong, senior vice president, national accounts, small format, Pabst Brewing Co.
A member-driven organization, Alexandria-based NACS is led by a 29-member board of directors. In addition, the chairman and chairman-elect of the NACS Supplier Board also serve on the board of directors.