Former Couche-Tard CEO Elected 2025 NACS Chairman

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Brian Hannasch, special advisor to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., was named the 2024-2025 NACS chairman of the board. The election took place at the NACS board of directors meeting during the 2024 NACS Show, which took place Oct. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Hannasch recently retired from his role as president and CEO of Couche-Tard on Sept. 6 after 10 years in the position. Prior to that, he served 13 years in various roles within the Laval, Quebec-based company.

Today, Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores. Approximately 13,100 of those stores offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and a leader in convenience and retail fueling in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium and Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout the Couche-Tard network.