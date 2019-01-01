Fortified Water Featuring PODZGood2grow launches the next generation of its collectors tops.
The new Fortified Water Featuring PODZ line is designed with older kids in mind (ages 7-12). The line features 10-ounce bottles of fortified water topped with a clear, twist-off domed lid encasing popular three-dimensional characters from movies, television and more. Fortified Water Featuring PODZ are currently available in two flavors: Orange Mango and Raspberry Lemonade. The beverages contain no added sugar, high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. They not only keep kids hydrated, but also provide a good source of Vitamin D and calcium, according to the company. Each bottle is 20 calories and has just 3 grams of sugar.