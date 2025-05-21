Four Finalists Named for 2025 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

The winner will be the organization that most effectively paves the road to empower women in leadership roles and is a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development.

The 2025 TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award recipient will be revealed at an awards ceremony held against the backdrop of the 2025 NACS Show in Chicago. This year’s Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala will take place the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The awards gala will also honor the 12th class of Top Women in Convenience, comprised of 39 Senior-Level Leaders, 45 Rising Stars and 10 Mentors from across the industry’s retailer, distributor and supplier communities. In addition, for the first time ever, a record six Women of the Year will be celebrated during the event.

[Watch: Highlights of the 2024 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala]

In 2024, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. received the TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award. The parent company of Circle K recognizes the undeniable value of a diverse workforce that mirrors its diverse customer base and has conscientiously woven gender inclusivity into the fabric of its organizational practices, thereby fostering an environment where every individual, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to flourish.