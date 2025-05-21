 Skip to main content

Four Finalists Named for 2025 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

Convenience Store News will honor the convenience retail company that most effectively commits to gender equality and promotes female leadership and advancement.
Linda Lisanti
Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

CHICAGO — Four convenience retail companies have been selected as finalists for the fourth-annual Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Corporate Empowerment Award, Convenience Store News announced today. 

The TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award honors a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality and promotes female leadership and advancement. Sponsored by The Hershey Co., this award is part of the annual Top Women in Convenience program, the industry's first and only awards program that recognizes the integral role women play in convenience retailing. 

The 2025 TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award finalists are: 

  • Double Kwik, headquartered in Whitesburg, Ky.
  • OnCue, headquartered in Stillwater, Okla.
  • RaceTrac, headquartered in Atlanta
  • Rutter's, headquartered in York, Pa. 
The winner will be the organization that most effectively paves the road to empower women in leadership roles and is a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development.

The 2025 TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award recipient will be revealed at an awards ceremony held against the backdrop of the 2025 NACS Show in Chicago. This year’s Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala will take place the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 15. 

The awards gala will also honor the 12th class of Top Women in Convenience, comprised of 39 Senior-Level Leaders, 45 Rising Stars and 10 Mentors from across the industry’s retailer, distributor and supplier communities. In addition, for the first time ever, a record six Women of the Year will be celebrated during the event. 

[Watch: Highlights of the 2024 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala]

In 2024, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. received the TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award. The parent company of Circle K recognizes the undeniable value of a diverse workforce that mirrors its diverse customer base and has conscientiously woven gender inclusivity into the fabric of its organizational practices, thereby fostering an environment where every individual, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to flourish. 

Linda Lisanti

Linda Lisanti is Editor-in-Chief of Convenience Store News. She joined the brand in 2005. Linda is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable editors in the c-store industry. She leads CSNews’ editorial team and oversees content development across all of CSNews’ print and online properties. She has covered virtually every major product category and major retail company.

