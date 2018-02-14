Four Reasons Why Hispanics Are Lucrative C-store Shoppers

NATIONAL REPORT — The U.S. Census Bureau describes Hispanic or Latino ethnicity as "a person of Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South or Central American, or other Spanish culture or origin regardless of race."

Hispanic people are the largest minority in the United States. Only Mexico has a larger Hispanic population than the U.S. And, by 2060, the Census Bureau predicts Hispanic people will comprise more than 28 percent of the total population, with 119 million residing in the U.S.

Hispanic consumers, a multifaceted and diverse group composed of many different subcultures, are widely recognized as critical to the current and future success of U.S. retailers. Hispanic buying power surpassed $1.4 trillion last year and is expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2021, according to market researcher Nielsen.

While Hispanics' purchasing patterns can differ significantly when it comes to shopping at grocery stores, especially in such departments as meat, produce and dairy, their spending at convenience stores is pretty similar to the general market, with the exception of a couple key categories.