Foxtrot Continues Convenience Channel Comeback

The revived company will reopen its second Chicago location on Sept 19.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Interior of Foxtrot Market Old Town location in Chicago

CHICAGO — Foxtrot Café & Market will reopen the retailer's second location, situated at 1562 North Wells in the Old Town of Chicago on Sept. 19. 

The reopening will feature an expanded coffee experience and a reimagined food offering, both of which the company plans to roll out across all of its reopened stores in the coming months.

The updated and revamped site will now feature:

  • A new food menu which includes breakfast tacos with new ingredients, including braised barbacoa, grilled poblano peppers and thick-cut pepper bacon; pressed paninis made with house-developed and fresh baked la boulangerie bread; and farm to bowl salads with both protein-based and vegetarian options available.
  • Faster fulfillment times and fresher ingredients for made-to-order meals.
  • Exclusive coffee blends from Chicago-based partners, including Metric and Kyoto Black.
  • A private rear patio, a 600-square-foot complement to the front patio on Wells Street which includes shaded seating for up to 30 patrons.
"Foxtrot's latest updates, from our beloved gummies, coffee, hot food and CPG [consumer packaged goods] products, continue to embody Foxtrot's commitment to delivering high-quality products with a personal touch," said Foxtrot Chairman Mike LaVitola. "Whether it's through our partnerships with local makers or the innovative brands we showcase, we're constantly evolving to bring our customers the very best — every single day."

[Read more: CSN EXCLUSIVE: The Demise & Resurrection of Foxtrot]

The Chicago-based retailer marked its official comeback with the opening of its location at 23 West Maple on Chicago's Gold Coast on Sept. 5.

Foxtrot will be offering additional promotions to celebrate the grand opening. On Sept. 19, customers can enjoy a free coffee from 6 a.m. to10 a.m. — no purchase necessary — along with complimentary samples of the retailer's new cookies and berry chai refresher. On Sept. 20, the store will be hosting a specialty Happy Hour featuring $4 local draft pours and $7 wine pours, starting from 3 p.m. until close.

Patrons can also enjoy tastings and treats from some of Foxtrot's favorite local partners on the outdoor patio on Saturday, Sept. 21, as the city celebrates the final days of summer.

Foxtrot is a modern coffee shop and upscale market offering a carefully curated selection of coffee, groceries and café products from local makers and beyond. The retailer focuses on quality, community and convenience as a way to create a welcoming space where customers can discover unique products and connect with the local community. 

