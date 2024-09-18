Foxtrot Continues Convenience Channel Comeback

"Foxtrot's latest updates, from our beloved gummies, coffee, hot food and CPG [consumer packaged goods] products, continue to embody Foxtrot's commitment to delivering high-quality products with a personal touch," said Foxtrot Chairman Mike LaVitola. "Whether it's through our partnerships with local makers or the innovative brands we showcase, we're constantly evolving to bring our customers the very best — every single day."

The Chicago-based retailer marked its official comeback with the opening of its location at 23 West Maple on Chicago's Gold Coast on Sept. 5.

Foxtrot will be offering additional promotions to celebrate the grand opening. On Sept. 19, customers can enjoy a free coffee from 6 a.m. to10 a.m. — no purchase necessary — along with complimentary samples of the retailer's new cookies and berry chai refresher. On Sept. 20, the store will be hosting a specialty Happy Hour featuring $4 local draft pours and $7 wine pours, starting from 3 p.m. until close.

Patrons can also enjoy tastings and treats from some of Foxtrot's favorite local partners on the outdoor patio on Saturday, Sept. 21, as the city celebrates the final days of summer.

Foxtrot is a modern coffee shop and upscale market offering a carefully curated selection of coffee, groceries and café products from local makers and beyond. The retailer focuses on quality, community and convenience as a way to create a welcoming space where customers can discover unique products and connect with the local community.