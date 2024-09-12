CSN EXCLUSIVE: The Demise & Resurrection of Foxtrot

A Second Life

According to Mike LaVitola, Foxtrot cofounder and chairman, an investor was able to come in in the wake of the bankruptcy and pick up several of the retailer's assets, including intellectual property and physical locations.

"[The investor] wanted to reboot it, but there was a lot of thinking to be done, such as conversations with former employees and vendors to gauge how they were feeling about everything and their … appetite for coming back," he said. "And despite how things ended … Foxtrot was a company that was willing to take risks on new brands and give them a shot. And I think that reputation ultimately gave us the opportunity to have a second chance."

LaVitola was also looking to bring the company back to its roots. Though he had run Foxtrot for nearly a decade, he had been out of leadership in the last year and a half. He wasn't the only former management employee hoping to revive the brand; both his cofounder and the company's former head of operations came on board to usher in the new Foxtrot, alongside numerous other company veterans.

The management team additionally made a point of reaching out to store staff and offering them positions in the new company.

"There's a lot of continuity with the previous team," LaVitola said. "We wanted to make sure that we gave former team members first priority, as well as time and space to come back if they wanted to."

In fact, Foxtrot's second first new store — which reopened Sept. 5 in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood — had a team of mostly returning employees to welcome in customers. And as the site served as a Foxtrot in its first incarnation, the company used the opportunity to build off what was already there, such as updating the café menu and shortening turnaround times for food orders.

The company is also working on a back-to-basics approach when it comes to grocery offerings.

"In my opinion, we were way overstocked over the last year or two, so we're back to about 2,500 SKUs, which is kind of how we had run in the past and simplifies things on the operations side," LaVitola said. "It also allows us to spend a lot more time with the vendors that we do carry to make sure that their products are showing up right and that we're able to tell their stories in store."

Storytelling will return as a selling point, with frontline staff given opportunities for greater product education, wine tastings and vendor meet-and-greets.

"[We want team members] to kind of fall in love with these products as well, so when customers ask, 'what's your favorite?' or 'what are you into?' our store teams can confidently recommend their favorite stuff," he added.

All the while, LaVitola plans to learn from mistakes of the past. Though there are several locations already slated to reopen through next year in both Chicago and Dallas, a more deliberate approach is being deployed, with less focus on continuous growth and more on creating the best plan for store operations.

"Even the way the backline is set up matters," LaVitola said. "We need to be operationally set up and prepared for it."

On the question of future expansion, LaVitola demurred. While the new Foxtrot has access to about 12 locations it can work on over the next two years, there are no plans to reenter Washington, D.C., nor to examine any other additional markets for now.

"We are really focused on reopening the stores we were able to get back and to operate those at the highest level," he said. "That right there is a really, really solid base to work from. … We want to make sure that we get these stores right, because they're the neighborhoods that we know, they're the stores that we know, and that seems like plenty for the next little bit."

Foxtrot Café & Market is now serving customers at 23 West Maple in Chicago. The company's Old Town store in Chicago is slated to reopen its doors in the next few weeks.