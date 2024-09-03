 Skip to main content

Foxtrot Debuts New Menu Offerings as It Welcomes Customers Back

Guests can receive free coffee and food samples during the grand opening in Chicago on Sept. 5.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Interior of Foxtrot's revived Gold Coast location in Chicago

CHICAGO — Foxtrot Café & Market officially begins its anticipated revival with the reopening of its location at 23 West Maple on Chicago's Gold Coast on Sept. 5.

After Foxtrot closed unexpectedly in April under former parent company Outfox, the brand's cofounders and former team members made the decision to revive the upscale corner store chain with an expanded coffee experience and reimagined food offering that will span all stores.

Part of the company's new offerings include a ramped up café experience with an expanded, full-day menu featuring breakfast, lunch and afternoon offerings. Foxtrot's original breakfast tacos will remain a staple, while new foodservice options include made-fresh-daily panini sandwiches, salads and bowls for lunch, alongside an assortment of freshly baked cookies.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Leading the coffee service are exclusive blends, such as The Milk Man Blend and Early Train Espresso, crafted specifically for Foxtrot cafés. Foxtrot will additionally continue to offer retail bean and packaged good selections from longtime Chicago roasters and partners, including Metric and Kyoto Black.

"Our new coffee and food menus are a true reflection of Foxtrot's founding principle: taking the ingredients we're passionate about, partnering with the best purveyors and making them a special part of our day — and yours — every day," said Foxtrot Chairman Mike LaVitola.

The stores will also reintroduce customer favorites, such as gummies and gummy mixes, along with a highly curated market featuring products from small and local makers, alongside innovative brands specializing in consumer packaged goods. 

To celebrate the grand opening, visiting customers will receive a free coffee from 6 a.m to 10 a.m. along with complimentary samples of cookies and berry chai refreshers on Sept. 5. On Sept. 6, guests can enjoy Happy Hour savings, starting at 3 p.m., including $4 local draft pours and $7 wine pours until close.

Foxtrot plans to open more locations in Chicago and Dallas through 2025.

Focused on quality, community and convenience, Foxtrot is a modern coffee shop and upscale market offering a carefully curated selection of coffee, groceries and café products from local makers and beyond. 

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds