Foxtrot Debuts New Menu Offerings as It Welcomes Customers Back

CHICAGO — Foxtrot Café & Market officially begins its anticipated revival with the reopening of its location at 23 West Maple on Chicago's Gold Coast on Sept. 5.

After Foxtrot closed unexpectedly in April under former parent company Outfox, the brand's cofounders and former team members made the decision to revive the upscale corner store chain with an expanded coffee experience and reimagined food offering that will span all stores.

Part of the company's new offerings include a ramped up café experience with an expanded, full-day menu featuring breakfast, lunch and afternoon offerings. Foxtrot's original breakfast tacos will remain a staple, while new foodservice options include made-fresh-daily panini sandwiches, salads and bowls for lunch, alongside an assortment of freshly baked cookies.