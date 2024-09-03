Foxtrot Debuts New Menu Offerings as It Welcomes Customers Back
Leading the coffee service are exclusive blends, such as The Milk Man Blend and Early Train Espresso, crafted specifically for Foxtrot cafés. Foxtrot will additionally continue to offer retail bean and packaged good selections from longtime Chicago roasters and partners, including Metric and Kyoto Black.
"Our new coffee and food menus are a true reflection of Foxtrot's founding principle: taking the ingredients we're passionate about, partnering with the best purveyors and making them a special part of our day — and yours — every day," said Foxtrot Chairman Mike LaVitola.
The stores will also reintroduce customer favorites, such as gummies and gummy mixes, along with a highly curated market featuring products from small and local makers, alongside innovative brands specializing in consumer packaged goods.
To celebrate the grand opening, visiting customers will receive a free coffee from 6 a.m to 10 a.m. along with complimentary samples of cookies and berry chai refreshers on Sept. 5. On Sept. 6, guests can enjoy Happy Hour savings, starting at 3 p.m., including $4 local draft pours and $7 wine pours until close.
Foxtrot plans to open more locations in Chicago and Dallas through 2025.
Focused on quality, community and convenience, Foxtrot is a modern coffee shop and upscale market offering a carefully curated selection of coffee, groceries and café products from local makers and beyond.