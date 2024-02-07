Foxtrot Ranks Among Top Brands to Watch in 2024

CHICAGO — Data analytics firm Placer.ai named Foxtrot Market one of its Top 10 Brands to Watch in 2024, placing it in the company of major brands such as New Balance and Trader Joe's.

In a recently released white paper, the company emphasized Foxtrot's steady growth, its recent merger with Dom's Kitchen & Market and its focus on local brands as reasons the chain was poised for further success over the next year.

Placer.ai also pointed to a more unusual customer base that may have been underserved by other c-stores retailers to account for some of Foxtrot's success.

"The chain … offers an upscale convenience store experience and is particularly known for … its excellent wine curation and dining options," the paper stated. "Visitors to the chain were significantly more likely to fall into AGS: Behavior & Attitudes dataset's 'Wine Drinker' or 'Nutritionally Aware' segments than visitors to nearby convenience stores."

Foxtrot often plays up its more refined offerings, such as providing $5 pours of its in-house wines to visitors at store openings, alongside the usual giveaways of swag and branded products. The retailer's store footprints can include not only the typical selection of packaged and prepared foods expected at a convenience store, but indoor and outdoor seating, as well as on-demand delivery.

The chain also continues to make good use of the $100 million in Series C funding it raised in 2022, keeping pace with its growth plans to open 50 stores by the end of 2024. Its most recent location in Washington, D.C., expanded its regional footprint to 10 stores and marked its 33rd store overall.

Placer.ai had previously named Wawa Inc. a brand to watch at the beginning of 2023, similarly citing the regional chain's growth plans and foot traffic as reasons for its continued and anticipated success.

Chicago-based Foxtrot operates stores in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Austin, Texas. The company's app provides 30-minute delivery and five-minute pickup of local beers, fine wines, chef-prepared meals and everyday essentials. Foxtrot also ships its favorite foods, goods and curated gifts to customers nationwide via Foxtrot Anywhere.