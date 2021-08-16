Franke A1000 FLEX Coffee & Espresso Machine

Franke Coffee Systems America introduces the A1000 FLEX to its A-Line series of super automatic equipment. The A1000 FLEX delivers traditionally brewed coffee and espresso beverages, hot or iced, in one machine for maximum flexibility. The unit has integrated features such as cold-water bypass for iced beverages and a patented brew unit specifically designed for coffee and espresso. The A1000 FLEX also allows for customization with a powder hopper for chocolate, plus an optional flavor station for up to six varieties of syrups. Additionally, the machine features Franke's IQFlow, a coffee extraction technology; the FoamMaster Milk System for perfectly foamed milk every time; and CleanMaster, an automated, clean-in-place system to keep the machine operating at optimal performance.