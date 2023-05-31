Frank's RedHot Mild Wings Sauce & Nashville Hot Seasoning

McCormick For Chefs introduces two new products under the Frank’s RedHot brand intended for foodservice operators: Mild Wings Sauce and Nashville Hot Seasoning. The sauce offers a mild heat and is appropriate for food items from breakfast to salads to main dishes. Available in a one-gallon jug, it's ready to use right out of the bottle. The seasoning delivers a hot kick and a bit of sweetness with a blend of cayenne peppers, brown sugar and garlic. As a dry seasoning that doesn't affect crisp or crunch, it's tailored for dishes that don't like getting saucy.