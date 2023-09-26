f'real Birthday Cake Batter Milkshake

f'real foods, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rich Products Corp., is celebrating its 20th birthday with the release of a Birthday Cake Batter Milkshake for a limited time. Made with real milk, the special-edition Birthday Cake Batter Milkshake is meant to evoke childhood memories of eating cake batter straight from the bowl. The f'real turnkey self-serve program enables retailers to offer shakes and smoothies without adding labor. Operators can offer up to seven core milkshake flavors that are made with real milk, three smoothies made with real fruit and less added sugar, and limited-edition flavors released each year. The suggested retail price for each 12-ounce f'real beverage is $3.99.