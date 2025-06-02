Free Frazil Friday Kicks Off in June

To redeem a free Frazil, customers can visit any participating c-store, fill a small-size Frazil cup and scan it at the cash register to receive it free of charge. The limit is one per person while supplies last.

This year's Free Frazil Friday campaign will run June 6-27 and features the brand's new Cherry Limeade flavor.

The campaign included c-stores in Utah, Nevada and Idaho during its inaugural rollout in 2023 before expanding to more than 100 retail chains and 7,000 participating stores across the United States the following year.

Frazil is extending Free Frazil Friday beyond the retail channel to thank healthcare workers who look after their communities every day. In Utah, Frazil will support healthcare groups, including the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, to bring free frozen drinks directly to hospital staff, ensuring that employees who may not be able to visit a c-store can still enjoy a Frazil break.

A list of participating locations is available online. GasBuddy users can also search directly within the app for nearby stores offering Free Frazil Friday.

Salt Lake City-based Frazil is the No. 1 slush brand in the United States, with more than 40,000 machines across various locations, including convenience stores, movie theaters, amusement parks, water parks, stadiums and family entertainment centers.