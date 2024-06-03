 Skip to main content

Free Frazil Friday Returns to Convenience Stores

Last year's inaugural rollout in three states will now be expanded to participating locations nationwide.
SALT LAKE CITY — Freezing Point, the parent company of the Frazil slushie, is bringing back the Free Frazil Friday promotion for the second year.

After the success of the promotion's inaugural rollout in 2023 in Utah, Nevada and Idaho, convenience store chains across the nation will now be joining the partnership, with free Frazils available every Friday in June at participating locations.

"Frazil has always been about bringing joy and refreshment to our fans," said Sam Owens, chief marketing officer of Freezing Point. "We were thrilled by the response to Free Frazil Friday last year, which included 13 participating convenience store chains. Because of that success, we are rolling this out to more than 100 chains nationally this summer and expect to give away millions of cups of Frazil."

Originating as a side project to a snow cone stand more than 20 years ago, Frazil has quickly outgrown its beginnings to become a household name in convenience stores across its home state of Utah, according to the company. Frazil slushies can currently be found in more than 30,000 Frazil machines throughout the United States.

To redeem this offer, customers can visit their nearest participating convenience store, fill up a small-sized Frazil, and scan it for free at the register on any Friday between June 7-28. The promotion is limited to one Frazil per person.

Guests can find a local store with the promotion at the Free Frazil Friday website

Freezing Point is one of the fastest-growing frozen beverage companies in the convenience store channel across the United States. The company was named a 2024 Convenience Store News Category Captain for Frozen Beverages for the second year in a row. The company was honored for its turnkey Frazil program, and the standout work of its c-store retailer promotions and partnerships, including the success of last year's free Friday giveaways.

