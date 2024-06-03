Free Frazil Friday Returns to Convenience Stores

Originating as a side project to a snow cone stand more than 20 years ago, Frazil has quickly outgrown its beginnings to become a household name in convenience stores across its home state of Utah, according to the company. Frazil slushies can currently be found in more than 30,000 Frazil machines throughout the United States.

To redeem this offer, customers can visit their nearest participating convenience store, fill up a small-sized Frazil, and scan it for free at the register on any Friday between June 7-28. The promotion is limited to one Frazil per person.

Guests can find a local store with the promotion at the Free Frazil Friday website.

Freezing Point is one of the fastest-growing frozen beverage companies in the convenience store channel across the United States. The company was named a 2024 Convenience Store News Category Captain for Frozen Beverages for the second year in a row. The company was honored for its turnkey Frazil program, and the standout work of its c-store retailer promotions and partnerships, including the success of last year's free Friday giveaways.